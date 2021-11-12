Has AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

AptarGroup's (NYSE:ATR) stock is up by 4.3% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to AptarGroup's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AptarGroup is:

12% = US$239m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

AptarGroup's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, AptarGroup seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 17% does temper our expectations. On further research, we found that AptarGroup's net income growth of 2.6% over the past five years is quite low. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Therefore, the low earnings growth could be the result of other factors. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is facing competitive pressures.

We then performed a comparison between AptarGroup's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 2.9% in the same period.

NYSE:ATR Past Earnings Growth November 12th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ATR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is AptarGroup Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 40% (or a retention ratio of 60% over the past three years, AptarGroup has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, AptarGroup has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 32% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in AptarGroup's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 15%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that AptarGroup certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.