Has AptarGroup (ATR) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AptarGroup (ATR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AptarGroup is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ATR has returned 14.1% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.1%. This means that AptarGroup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Donaldson (DCI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.8%.

For Donaldson, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AptarGroup is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.8% so far this year, so ATR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Donaldson belongs to the Pollution Control industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #50. The industry has moved +9.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on AptarGroup and Donaldson as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Zacks Investment Research

