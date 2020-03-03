Has Apple (AAPL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Apple (AAPL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Apple is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL's full-year earnings has moved 4.43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AAPL has returned 1.76% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 0.66%. This means that Apple is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AAPL belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.12% so far this year, meaning that AAPL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AAPL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

