Has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Apollo Commerical Finance is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 869 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARI's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ARI has returned 14.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.5% on average. This means that Apollo Commerical Finance is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is American Healthcare REIT (AHR). The stock has returned 40.3% year-to-date.

In American Healthcare REIT's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Apollo Commerical Finance belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that ARI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, American Healthcare REIT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 99-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved +2.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apollo Commerical Finance and American Healthcare REIT as they could maintain their solid performance.

