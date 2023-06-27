Has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Apollo Commerical Finance is one of 870 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARI's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ARI has moved about 3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 2%. As we can see, Apollo Commerical Finance is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR (BTDPY). The stock has returned 10.6% year-to-date.

In Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apollo Commerical Finance is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #234 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.4% so far this year, meaning that ARI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved +20% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Apollo Commerical Finance and Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

