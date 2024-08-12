Has Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Apogee Enterprises (APOG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apogee Enterprises is one of 218 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, APOG has gained about 16.1% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 3.6%. This means that Apogee Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Halma (HLMAF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.9%.

The consensus estimate for Halma's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apogee Enterprises belongs to the Glass Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.8% this year, meaning that APOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Halma, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved +15.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apogee Enterprises and Halma as they could maintain their solid performance.

