Has Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Apogee Enterprises (APOG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Apogee Enterprises is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APOG has moved about 2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 7%. This shows that Apogee Enterprises is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Graphic Packaging (GPK) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.1%.

The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apogee Enterprises belongs to the Glass Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that APOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Graphic Packaging falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #107. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.5%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Apogee Enterprises and Graphic Packaging. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

