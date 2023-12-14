Has APi Group (APG) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is APi (APG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

APi is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 318 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, APG has gained about 70.8% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 21%. This means that APi is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS). The stock is up 77.6% year-to-date.

For AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 116.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.5% so far this year, so APG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 176-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +45.3% year to date.

APi and AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

