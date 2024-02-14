Has Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is one of 1071 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLS' full-year earnings has moved 38.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APLS has moved about 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT). The stock has returned 113.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 520 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.3% so far this year, so APLS is performing better in this area. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.