Has APA (APA) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has APA (APA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

APA is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA's full-year earnings has moved 26.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, APA has returned 89.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 35.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that APA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The stock has returned 55.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum's current year EPS has increased 89.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, APA is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 111.7% so far this year, so APA is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Marathon Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #108. The industry has moved +29.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track APA and Marathon Petroleum. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

