Has ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 834 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANZGY's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ANZGY has returned 7.3% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.6%. This shows that ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is First BanCorp (FBP). The stock has returned 16.7% year-to-date.

For First BanCorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 107 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.9% so far this year, so ANZGY is performing better in this area.

First BanCorp, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #160. The industry has moved +1.7% so far this year.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR and First BanCorp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.