Has AnheuserBusch InBev SANV (BUD) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of AnheuserBusch InBev SANV (BUD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV is one of 183 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BUD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUD's full-year earnings has moved 3.48% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BUD has returned 1.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.13% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AnheuserBusch InBev SANV is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BUD belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.53% this year, meaning that BUD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track BUD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV (BUD): Free Stock Analysis Report



