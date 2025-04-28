Has Andritz (ADRZY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Andritz (ADRZY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Andritz is one of 191 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ADRZY has moved about 28.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -9.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Andritz is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Energy Recovery (ERII). The stock has returned 3.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Energy Recovery's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Andritz is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.9% this year, meaning that ADRZY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Energy Recovery falls under the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #198. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Andritz and Energy Recovery as they could maintain their solid performance.

