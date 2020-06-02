Has Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Anavex Life Sciences is one of 888 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AVXL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVXL's full-year earnings has moved 20.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AVXL has returned 55.21% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.44%. This means that Anavex Life Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AVXL belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.40% so far this year, meaning that AVXL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AVXL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

