Has AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1111 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANTX's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ANTX has gained about 63.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Artivion (AORT) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.5%.

For Artivion, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 55.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 533 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.4% so far this year, meaning that ANTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Artivion, however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 95-stock industry is ranked #106. The industry has moved +1.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. and Artivion as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

