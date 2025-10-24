Has Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is one of 955 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMLX's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AMLX has gained about 278.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH). The stock has returned 99.6% year-to-date.

For Aveanna Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 304.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.5% so far this year, so AMLX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aveanna Healthcare falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Aveanna Healthcare. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.