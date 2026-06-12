Has Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR (CTXAY) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR (CTXAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTXAY's full-year earnings has moved 178.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CTXAY has returned about 26.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 24.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Bloom Energy (BE) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 186.4%.

In Bloom Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 33.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 44.4% so far this year, so CTXAY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bloom Energy falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 50 stocks and is ranked #110. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.9%.

Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR and Bloom Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR (CTXAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.