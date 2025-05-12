Has Amphenol (APH) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Amphenol (APH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amphenol is one of 607 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, APH has gained about 16.5% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -8.5%. This means that Amphenol is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CI&T Inc. (CINT). The stock has returned 1.5% year-to-date.

In CI&T Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amphenol is a member of the Electronics - Connectors industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.2% this year, meaning that APH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CI&T Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 167-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved -0.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Amphenol and CI&T Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

