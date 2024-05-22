Has Amphenol (APH) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amphenol (APH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Amphenol is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APH has moved about 36.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 17%. This means that Amphenol is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Riskified (RSKD). The stock is up 29.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Riskified's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.8% this year, meaning that APH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Riskified falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 138 stocks and is ranked #58. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.6%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Amphenol and Riskified as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

