Has Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AP and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Ampco-Pittsburgh is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AP's full-year earnings has moved 642.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AP has moved about 43.52% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 20.70% on average. This means that Ampco-Pittsburgh is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AP belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 34.77% so far this year, so AP is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AP as it looks to continue its solid performance.

