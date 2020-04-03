Has Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AP and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Ampco-Pittsburgh is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AP's full-year earnings has moved 642.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AP has moved about 7.97% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -28.05% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ampco-Pittsburgh is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AP belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 41.80% so far this year, meaning that AP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

