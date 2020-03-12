Has AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AMN Healthcare Services is one of 899 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 4.82% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMN has returned 9.68% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -10.53%. As we can see, AMN Healthcare Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AMN belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.30% so far this year, meaning that AMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AMN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

