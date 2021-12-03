Has AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AMN Healthcare Services is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1116 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 27.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AMN has gained about 64.8% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -9.8%. This shows that AMN Healthcare Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 147.4%.

For Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AMN Healthcare Services belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 44.7% so far this year, so AMN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 101 stocks and is ranked #182. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.2%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on AMN Healthcare Services and Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.