Has AMETEK (AME) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ametek (AME) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ametek is one of 621 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ametek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AME's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AME has returned 8.4% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 8.3%. This means that Ametek is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP). The stock is up 12.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, HashiCorp, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ametek belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.6% so far this year, meaning that AME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HashiCorp, Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 146-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +18.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Ametek and HashiCorp, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

