Has AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AmerisourceBergen (ABC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AmerisourceBergen is one of 1114 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AmerisourceBergen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABC's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ABC has gained about 26.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -7.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AmerisourceBergen is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH). The stock is up 11.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 39.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AmerisourceBergen belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.4% so far this year, so ABC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #111. The industry has moved -20.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AmerisourceBergen and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

