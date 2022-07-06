Has America's CarMart (CRMT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has America's Car-Mart (CRMT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

America's Car-Mart is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. America's Car-Mart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRMT's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CRMT has gained about 4.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -24.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that America's Car-Mart is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arcos Dorados (ARCO) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10%.

In Arcos Dorados' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, America's Car-Mart belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.8% this year, meaning that CRMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arcos Dorados belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #220. The industry has moved -17.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track America's Car-Mart and Arcos Dorados. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

