Has American Woodmark (AMWD) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. American Woodmark (AMWD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Woodmark is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 280 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMWD has moved about 47.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 9.2%. This means that American Woodmark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.7%.

In Activision Blizzard, Inc's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, American Woodmark belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.7% so far this year, meaning that AMWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, however, belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #75. The industry has moved +16.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Woodmark and Activision Blizzard, Inc as they could maintain their solid performance.

