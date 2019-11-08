Has American Water Works Company (AWK) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Utilities space have likely heard of American Water Works Company (AWK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

American Water Works Company is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 120 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AWK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK's full-year earnings has moved 0.10% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AWK has returned 30.16% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 3.90% on average. This means that American Water Works Company is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AWK belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34.79% so far this year, so AWK is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track AWK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.