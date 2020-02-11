Has American Tower Corporation (AMT) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has American Tower Corporation (AMT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

American Tower Corporation is a member of our Finance group, which includes 840 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMT's full-year earnings has moved 0.26% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMT has returned 6.04% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.60% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that American Tower Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AMT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.67% this year, meaning that AMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

