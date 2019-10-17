Has American Tower Corporation (AMT) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of American Tower Corporation (AMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

American Tower Corporation is one of 846 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AMT has gained about 40.32% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 13.48% on average. This means that American Tower Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AMT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.22% so far this year, meaning that AMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

