Has American Superconductor (AMSC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. American Superconductor (AMSC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Superconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 617 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 477.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMSC has moved about 92.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.6%. This shows that American Superconductor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Amphenol (APH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.3%.

For Amphenol, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, American Superconductor belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.1% so far this year, so AMSC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amphenol falls under the Electronics - Connectors industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.3%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on American Superconductor and Amphenol as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

