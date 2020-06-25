Has American Public Education (APEI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Public Education (APEI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Public Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APEI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI's full-year earnings has moved 26.87% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APEI has returned 8.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 12.80% on average. This means that American Public Education is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, APEI belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.60% so far this year, so APEI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to APEI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

