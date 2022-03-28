Has American National Bankshares (AMNB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is American National Bankshares (AMNB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American National Bankshares is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American National Bankshares is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMNB's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMNB has moved about 2.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.2% on average. As we can see, American National Bankshares is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Citizens Financial Group (CFG). The stock has returned 3.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group's current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, American National Bankshares belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.5% so far this year, so AMNB is performing better in this area.

Citizens Financial Group, however, belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved +2.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on American National Bankshares and Citizens Financial Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

