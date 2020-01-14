Has American Express' Stock Exhausted Its Growth Potential?

American Express’ (NYSE: AXP) stock has rallied nearly 35% since the beginning of 2019 to its current value of around $128 thanks to the company’s strong performance in the first three quarters of the year. We believe that American Express’ stock is fairly valued and maintain a price estimate of $124 per share while acknowledging the fact that the cards and payments giant can potentially unlock a substantial amount of value over coming years from a potential entry into China’s payment industry. Trefis details the key components of American Express’ valuation in an interactive dashboard, along with our forecast for full-year 2019.

In Q3 2019, American Express’ net revenues grew roughly 8% y-o-y to $10.99 billion, largely driven by a 12% increase in net interest income followed by a 7% rise in total non-interest income. Further, the company’s adjusted net income saw an improvement of 6%, rising from $1.62 billion in Q3 2018 to $1.72 Billion in the third quarter of 2019.

FY 2019 began with a lot of uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade deal, the yield curve inversion, and a sharp drop in retail sales figures for January’ 19. Despite the uncertainty associated with the global macroeconomic environment, the company has consistently reported revenue growth of 7-8% over the last three quarters, and we expect the same trend to continue in subsequent quarters.

We arrive at the stock price estimate for American Express as:

Stock Price = (Total Revenue x Net Income Margin / Shares Outstanding) x P/E Multiple

Global Consumer Service Would Have Driven Growth In American Express’ Revenues For Full Year 2019

American Express’ Total Revenues have increased from $32.1 billion in 2016 to $40.3 billion in 2018.

The revenues increased 15% y-o-y in 2017, which includes a 38% jump in Global Merchant & Network Services due to higher fees as % of Global Transaction Volume.

Further, Global Commercial Services grew 19% y-o-y in 2017 due to a 29 basis point (0.29% point) increase in fees as % of Commercial Transaction Volume.

We expect revenues to have grown 7% to $43.2 Billion in 2019, mainly driven by a 9% increase in Global Consumer Services followed by a 6% rise in Global Commercial Services.

Notably, Global Merchant & Network Services are expected to grow 3% on year-on-year basis for full year 2019.

We capture the factors that have driven changes in revenues of American Express’ segments over recent years along with our forecast for 2020 in a separate interactive dashboard.

Drop In Operating Margin Would Reduce The Net Income Figure

Adjusted Net Income has fluctuated over the last three years from $5.3 billion in 2016 to $2.6 billion in 2017, before increasing to $6.8 billion in 2018.

We expect the Net Income to come in around $6.6 billion in 2019 which is 3% less than the previous year.

This would be driven by lower operating margin (down 46 bps) as compared to 2018, coupled with higher expected tax rate.

Net Income Margin very likely decreased from 16.8% in 2018 to 15.2% in 2019, mainly driven by higher effective tax rate.

This Lends Support To A $124 Price Estimate For American Express’ Shares

American Express has regularly invested in share repurchases to boost shareholder returns. Further, it is expected to repurchase $4.6 billion worth of shares in 2019.

Lower outstanding shares should result in American Express reporting an EPS figure of $8.10 in 2019.

Using a 15.3x P/E Multiple on expected 2019 EPS of $8.10, this works out to our price estimate of $124 for American Express’ Stock.

Details about how American Express’ P/E multiple compares with peers Discover Financial, Mastercard and Capital One are available in our interactive dashboard.

