Has American Express (AXP) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of American Express (AXP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AXP and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

American Express is one of 844 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AXP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP's full-year earnings has moved 0.76% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AXP has moved about 6.39% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.12% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Express is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AXP belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.26% so far this year, so AXP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AXP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

