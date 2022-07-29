Has American Electric Power (AEP) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. American Electric Power (AEP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
American Electric Power is one of 108 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Electric Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP's full-year earnings has moved 0% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AEP has returned about 9.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Electric Power is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is WEC Energy Group (WEC). The stock is up 6.1% year-to-date.
For WEC Energy Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, American Electric Power belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that AEP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. WEC Energy Group is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on American Electric Power and WEC Energy Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop; Walmart Falls On Lowered Profit Outlook; Microsoft & Alphabet Earnings On Deck
- 5 Overlooked Meme Coins That Could Explode in 2022
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Tumble On Worse-Than-Expected Data; Tesla Gains Following Earnings Report
- Amazon (AMZN) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?