Has American Electric Power (AEP) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is American Electric Power (AEP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

American Electric Power is one of 108 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Electric Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AEP has returned 12.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that American Electric Power is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Entergy (ETR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.7%.

Over the past three months, Entergy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Electric Power belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.4% so far this year, so AEP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Entergy is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on American Electric Power and Entergy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.