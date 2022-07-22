Has America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

America First Multifamily Investors is one of 888 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. America First Multifamily Investors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAX's full-year earnings has moved 84.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ATAX has moved about 0% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -14.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that America First Multifamily Investors is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Bank First Corporation (BFC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.5%.

The consensus estimate for Bank First Corporation's current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, America First Multifamily Investors belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #225 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 26.4% so far this year, meaning that ATAX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bank First Corporation, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 90-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved -16.2% so far this year.

America First Multifamily Investors and Bank First Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

