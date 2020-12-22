Has Ameresco (AMRC) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Ameresco (AMRC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ameresco is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AMRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRC's full-year earnings has moved 10.69% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMRC has moved about 192% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 27.26% on average. This shows that Ameresco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AMRC is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.10% so far this year, meaning that AMRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on AMRC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

