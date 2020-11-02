Has Ameresco (AMRC) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ameresco (AMRC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ameresco is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 257 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRC's full-year earnings has moved 0.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMRC has gained about 119.37% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -44.57%. This shows that Ameresco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AMRC belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.77% this year, meaning that AMRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track AMRC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

