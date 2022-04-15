Has Ameren (AEE) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ameren (AEE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Ameren is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ameren is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AEE has returned 8.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 6.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ameren is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.9%.

The consensus estimate for National Fuel Gas' current year EPS has increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ameren belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5% this year, meaning that AEE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, National Fuel Gas belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #104. The industry has moved +15.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Ameren and National Fuel Gas. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.