Has Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Amer Sports, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amer Sports, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AS' full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AS has moved about 39% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 8.3%. This shows that Amer Sports, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Light & Wonder (LNW). The stock is up 13% year-to-date.

In Light & Wonder's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amer Sports, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.1% so far this year, so AS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Light & Wonder belongs to the Gaming industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +20.9% year to date.

Amer Sports, Inc. and Light & Wonder could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

