Has Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amer Sports, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amer Sports, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AS' full-year earnings has moved 11.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AS has returned about 32.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 3% on average. This means that Amer Sports, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.4%.

In Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amer Sports, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.1% so far this year, so AS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #141. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.9%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Amer Sports, Inc. and Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.