Has Amcor (AMCR) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Amcor (AMCR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amcor is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 229 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amcor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMCR has returned 8.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 18.6% on average. As we can see, Amcor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Valmont Industries (VMI). The stock is up 1.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Valmont Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amcor belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.7% so far this year, so AMCR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Valmont Industries belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +32.7% year to date.

Amcor and Valmont Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

