Has AMC Global Media Inc. (AMCX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AMC Global Media (AMCX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMC Global Media is one of 261 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMC Global Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCX's full-year earnings has moved 40.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AMCX has gained about 19.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 8.4% on average. As we can see, AMC Global Media is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Carter's (CRI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.7%.

In Carter's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AMC Global Media is a member of the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.4% so far this year, so AMCX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Carter's falls under the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.6%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track AMC Global Media and Carter's. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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AMC Global Media Inc. (AMCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.