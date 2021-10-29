Has AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

AMC Entertainment Holdings is one of 272 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC's full-year earnings has moved 14.53% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMC has moved about 1,561.79% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 5.82% on average. This shows that AMC Entertainment Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AMC belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.72% so far this year, meaning that AMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to AMC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

