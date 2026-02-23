Has Ambev (ABEV) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ambev (ABEV) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ambev is one of 178 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ambev is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABEV's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ABEV has returned about 24.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 13.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ambev is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adecoagro (AGRO). The stock is up 16% year-to-date.

For Adecoagro, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 124.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ambev is a member of the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.6% so far this year, so ABEV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adecoagro, however, belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #186. The industry has moved +15.1% so far this year.

Ambev and Adecoagro could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.