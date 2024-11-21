Has Amazon.com (AMZN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Amazon (AMZN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amazon is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AMZN has returned about 33.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 24.6%. This means that Amazon is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (HEPS). The stock is up 55.6% year-to-date.

For D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amazon is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.9% so far this year, so AMZN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Amazon and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.