Has Amarin (AMRN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amarin (AMRN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amarin is a member of our Medical group, which includes 891 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amarin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRN's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMRN has moved about 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -6.6%. This shows that Amarin is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA). The stock has returned 38.8% year-to-date.

For BioAge Labs, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amarin belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 436 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.3% this year, meaning that AMRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. BioAge Labs, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Amarin and BioAge Labs, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.