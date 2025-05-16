Has Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 270 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMADY's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMADY has moved about 14.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 4%. This means that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST). The stock is up 59.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Microvast Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 48% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 129 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.3% this year, meaning that AMADY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Microvast Holdings, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR and Microvast Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

